Summer crime blitz for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Shoplifting, anti-social behaviour and other crimes are being targeted in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard in a Government backed summer safety push.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Safer Streets Summer Initiative, led by Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard with support from the Home Office, will run from 30 June to 30 September.

Historically, incidents such as antisocial behaviour tend to rise during the summer months. So as part of the summer crime fighting blitz, Bedfordshire police officers will focus on hotspots in each town for shoplifting, ASB, drug offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and community support officers will issue Fixed Penalty Notices, plus action will include knife sweeps, licensing checks, and steps to tackle fly-tipping.

Alex Mayer MP

Alex Mayer MP said: "Summer brings more people out and about so I'm pleased to see Leighton Buzzard picked for this summer crime crackdown. People are fed up with crime and anti-social behaviour in our town centres. This plan is another important step in making our neighbourhoods feel safer. On top of this, I've voted for 50 new crime-fighting measures, targeting issues such as knife crime, car theft, and the scourge of off-road bikes so we can go even further to keep our streets safe."

John Tizard, Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "The Safer Streets Summer Initiative is very important to me as PCC, to our local authority partners and the government. The initiative supports my ongoing mission to strengthen neighbourhood policing, prioritise prevention, and drive system-wide reform. By working together, Bedfordshire is taking a stand against crime and anti-social behaviour, ensuring that every resident feels safe and protected."

Ms Mayer reaffirmed her commitment to working with Mr Tizard to push for more resources for the region.