Summit highlights work done to reduce flooding risk across Central Bedfordshire

A third multi-agency Flood Summit has been held to address future flooding risks across Central Bedfordshire.

The summit took place to consider last year’s exceptional rainfall which devastated rural villages and cost Central Beds Council £1million.

The meeting, attended by the Environment Agency, Anglian Water, Bedford Group of Internal Drainage Boards (IDB), National Highways and the council, heard 30 areas across the region were affected by last year’s flooding with assurances steps were take to reduce the risk of flooding.

Cllr Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We have made tangible progress across Central Bedfordshire over the last year. From engineering works and maintenance to community engagement and strategic assessments, we’re working together to look at how we can continue to reduce the risk of flooding.”

“Alongside many specific investigations and improvements, the Environment Agency is also progressing the Great Ouse Strategic Intervention Study, a major assessment of how the wider Great Ouse catchment can be managed in light of climate change and growth. The outputs will be used to inform future long term planning for investment in flood risk management and development of schemes across Central Bedfordshire.

He added: “Last year, over 30 different areas in Central Bedfordshire were affected by flooding. This third summit has shown what partnership working can deliver. With climate pressures growing, we and our partners are committed to maintaining momentum and empowering communities to improve flood resilience.”

Key outcomes include:

> Tempsford: A local Multi-Agency Group, established by Anglian Water after winter 2023/24 flooding, has resulted in an over-pumping facility to manage groundwater and rainfall surges. No flooding or tanker deployment has been recorded since November. Anglian Water also completed CCTV surveys to assess infiltration risks, including the pumping station on the A1, with no defects or flow restrictions identified.

> Shefford: The Environment Agency has removed obstructions in the river near Heronslee, where the River Hit meets the River Flit, and Central Bedfordshire Council has restored culvert flow through Percel Way and improved a public footpath route under A507, which was prone to flooding.

The Environment Agency is also incorporating new resident-provided data from community drop-in events into its Initial Assessment. A formal flood risk assessment is in development.

> Sandy: The Environment Agency has carried out temporary repairs on the River Ivel embankment, with a permanent solution being planned. Investigations at Bedford Road have prompted National Highways to review the drainage infrastructure.

> Leighton Buzzard and Hockliffe: The Environment Agency is using feedback from community drop-in events into its Initial Assessment. This includes evidence of under-reported flood impacts at specific locations. Strategic options are being re-evaluated, and the Environment Agency aims to share a draft with partners by summer. The Internal Drainage Board is also leading work upstream, in Hockliffe, to explore opportunities for natural flood management that will help slow run off from this area into the Clipstone Brook, working closely with the Environment Agency and Central Bedfordshire Council.

Works by the council are completed at Astral Park, supported by Anglian Water partnership funding. This addresses historic flood risk by improving conveyance and capacity of the ditch network.

Ongoing maintenance of the River Ouzel and Clipstone Brook are progressing with the Environment Agency, Internal Drainage Board and Anglian Water.

> Marston Moretaine / Lower Shelton: Central Bedfordshire Council has carried out drainage inspection on Lower Shelton Road. There are further works planned to restore some of the pipework here and an action for a utility company to make good the damage to the highway pipe. Jetting was completed on the highway pipe up to the outfall into the ditch, and the Council has worked to arrange clearance of the receiving downstream ditch.

At Bedford Road, the Internal Drainage Board cleared watercourses and has increased the future regime for inspection. The Internal Drainage Board is also working with Anglian Water to explore opportunities to enhance the capacity of their piped network here.

> Maulden: Central Bedfordshire Council and the Internal Drainage Board have carried out works in multiple areas to improve flow in the ditches along the A507. This includes works to reduce flood risk to Hedley Way and the surrounding area. Further works are planned to jet and cleanse adjacent parts of the network.

