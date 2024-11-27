Taylor Wimpey supports Royal British Legion’s Poppy Prom concert

Leighton Buzzard Town Mayor, David Bligh, then RBL Standard Bearer & Branch Chairman, Stuart Clarke, RBL Branch President, Cllr Mark Freeman and Taylor Wimpey's Jake Kirby

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands proudly donated £2,000 to the Leighton Buzzard branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) to help with the organisation of their inaugural Poppy Prom concert, which took place recently at All Saints Church in the town.

The event saw over 200 people fill the church, with some standing just to witness the event. The Leighton Linslade Concert Band and Chanteuses; a local female choir, performed on the night with a traditional RBL Service of Remembrance and a Parade of Standards also taking place. The concert raised over £4,000 for the Poppy Appeal.

Former Royal Navy Warrant Officer; Chris Kierstenson, now Social Media Rep at the Leighton Buzzard Royal British Legion branch, said: “We had a truly brilliant night for our inaugural Poppy Prom concert, with so many of the local community attending and showing their support to the Poppy Appeal. We give huge thanks to the local businesses, like Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, who ensured we were able to deliver such a tremendous event. It was a wonderful way to launch this year’s Poppy Appeal. Next year’s concert is already in the planning and we hope to make this a staple on the calendar for the years to come.”

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands Technical Manager, Jake Kirby, attended on the night and said: “With family members having served in the armed forces, it was a particularly poignant event to be a part of and one I’m really proud that Taylor Wimpey was able to support. The event clearly meant a lot to the community, being a sell-out success, and the Leighton Buzzard team did a fantastic job in organising such a fantastic, memorable concert.”

The Royal British Legion is the UK's leading Armed Forces charity. The Leighton Buzzard branch is located close to the Town Centre and operate from the separately run RBL Social Club. The club hosts regular social events including live music. The club provides an environment for Branch Members to enjoy socialising as well as competing against other local teams in Darts, Snooker, Crib , whilst Bingo regularly takes place, to name just a few.

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes nearby to the RBL’s Leighton Buzzard branch at its Hadley Grange development. For more information on the development and homes available, please visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leighton-buzzard/hadley-grange-at-clipstone-park