The Bedford College Group launches UK’s first National College for Logistics

The Bedford College Group is proud to announce the official launch of The National College for Logistics (NC4L), a major new centre of excellence set to transform training and workforce development in one of the UK’s most vital and fast-evolving industries.

Based at a purpose-built facility in Leighton Buzzard and serving students across the Oxford–Cambridge Growth Corridor, the new centre was officially opened today (23/9), bringing together industry leaders, partners, and local leaders to celebrate a pivotal step in addressing the sector’s growing skills gap and to showcase the Group’s commitment to developing the next generation of logistics professionals.

The NC4L will be the UK’s leading dedicated logistics learning centre, designed to equip the sector with the talent, innovation, and leadership it needs to thrive. It has been created in response to urgent employer demand and the growing economic importance of logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Developed in close collaboration with industry partners and experts, the NC4L is designed to deliver practical, high-impact training using state-of-the-art facilities and technology. Students will gain hands-on experience through simulation software, warehouse and transport planning tools, and real-world logistics systems, ensuring they are equipped for the demands of a sector facing rapid digital and environmental transformation.

David Coombes, Head of the National College for Logistics, said: “I’m incredibly proud to lead this national initiative at such a critical moment for the logistics sector. The launch of the National College for Logistics is not just a milestone; it’s the beginning of a mission to redefine how we train, inspire, and future-proof the UK’s logistics workforce.

"I’m looking forward to working with our employer partners, students, and communities to build something truly transformational. Together, we’re creating a national engine for skills, innovation, and opportunity that will drive the sector forward for decades to come.”

Yiannis Koursis OBE, Chief Executive of The Bedford College Group, added: “The NC4L launch signals a new era for logistics education in the UK. It is focused on delivering industry-relevant training that reflects the pace of change in automation, digitalisation, and sustainability. We're not just preparing individuals for jobs, we're building agile, future-ready professionals who can lead and adapt in a fast-evolving sector. It’s about creating meaningful career pathways and ensuring the UK remains competitive on a global logistics stage.”

The UK logistics sector currently employs over 2.7 million people and plays a critical role in everything from retail and healthcare to construction and e-commerce. However, it faces an acute skills shortage, particularly in roles that require technical and digital expertise. The new college is set to play a key role in addressing this gap by offering a broad curriculum that includes apprenticeships, adult education programmes, and employer-led Skills Bootcamps.

These flexible learning options are tailored to both school leavers and career changers, with a focus on inclusivity, access, and progression into higher education or employment.

Every element of the curriculum has been co-designed with employers to reflect real-world business needs. Students will engage in project-based learning, industry placements, and regular contact with logistics professionals through guest lectures and mentoring. The aim is not only to develop technical skills but also to build the leadership, sustainability awareness, and strategic thinking required in an increasingly complex sector.

Commenting on the launch, Robin Webber-Jones, Executive Director of Curriculum at The Bedford College Group, said: “The Bedford College Group is pleased to announce the launch of the National College for Logistics, which marks a transformative step in addressing the UK’s growing skills gap in transport, warehousing, and supply chain management.

"By working hand-in-hand with industry leaders, we’re equipping learners of all ages with the expertise, innovation and confidence to shape the future of logistics. This isn’t just a college, it’s a national centre if excellence, built for the demands of today and the challenges of tomorrow.”

Nikki Jones, Director for Business Engagement and Apprenticeships at The Bedford College Group, shared her excitement about the new centre: "Logistics is an amazing sector with so many opportunities and career paths. You could start an apprenticeship at level two and progress all the way to Operations Manager. This centre will provide that pathway, as well as bespoke training for existing workforces, up to high-level management.

"We offer apprenticeships at all levels to match the wide variety of jobs available. For anyone interested in logistics apprenticeships, come and talk to us, explore the sector, and we’ll help you find the right path and connect with fantastic employers."

David Cormack, Deputy Head of the National College for Logistics, continued: "This has been in my mind for about 10 years. For the sector, it’s vital to have not just a centre, but opportunities for lifelong learning. Apprenticeships are key, but we also want to guide students from induction and foundation learning through to higher-level qualifications, reinforcing skills along the way.

"This is not about driving trucks or being in a warehouse; it's a tech business that happens to deliver boxes. That's the world we're in, and we are here to develop the next-generation workforce. That's big data. That's AI. That's why this is exciting. This centre is about inspiring students to really love the sector and take it to every community."

The location of the college within the Oxford–Cambridge Arc places it at the heart of a nationally significant growth area, home to major distribution centres, transport infrastructure, and innovation clusters. But the college’s reach is intended to be national, with plans to deliver hybrid and remote learning, collaborate with universities on advanced logistics qualifications, and host employer-led innovation projects. Future plans include becoming a hub for applied research, skills forecasting, and best practice in areas such as green logistics and freight decarbonisation.

Kevin Buchanan, Group Chief Executive Officer at Pall-Ex Group commented: “Logistics forms the backbone of the UK economy, yet it is continually overlooked as a rewarding career choice. The National College for Logistics (NC4L) gives people the ability to understand the importance of the logistics sector and the variety of opportunities available to them.

“This is a significant step in securing our sector's future. Pall-Ex is proud to support NC4L in developing clear career pathways, relevant courses, and training for the next generation of logistics professionals. We look forward to working in partnership with the college to enhance our own internal training and development platforms and supporting logistics businesses like our 120 shareholder member companies attract and retain top talent.”

With the sector under pressure from global trade disruptions, automation, and net-zero goals, the launch of the National College for Logistics comes at a pivotal time. It represents a long-term investment not only in skills but in the economic resilience of the UK as a whole. By aligning education with industry, The Bedford College Group is delivering more than a training centre; it is creating a pipeline of future-ready professionals who will help shape how goods move, markets grow, and sustainable practices take root.