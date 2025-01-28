Three volunteers to be recognised with Community Volunteer Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At a meeting of Leighton-Linslade Town Council held on 27 January 2025, it was agreed to award the 2025 Community Volunteer Awards to three very deserving recipients: Sandra Johnson, Marion Gogan and Beverley Power.

All three award recipients were nominated by a fellow resident for having undertaken more than five years of voluntary service to the benefit of the town.

Sandra Johnson was nominated for many years of volunteering with Scouting, including roles as Leader of Cub Scouts and Beaver Scouts, Group Scout Leader, county trainer, a district trustee and a member of the local scouting appointments advisory group. In addition, Sandra has been one of the driving forces behind the “Yes We Can” disability sport initiative spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade.

Marion Gogan was nominated for her voluntary work since the 1990’s to provide swimming opportunities for the disabled. One of the founder members of what is now the Otters Swimming Club for the Disabled, Marion has been a qualified disability swimming teacher for many years and is also a key member of the committee.

2025 awards

Beverley Power was nominated for the support she has provided to the Leighton-Linslade Carnival Committee for over 20 years. During that time she has taken on several roles, from promotion to selection of the Carnival Court, to organisation of the carnival float procession.

Town Mayor Councillor David Bligh said “These three volunteers embody the spirit of community and selflessness, having given their time for decades to help and support others. It will be an honour to present our 2025 Community Volunteer Awards to them”.

The 2025 awards will be presented at the annual Civic Service, due to take place at All Saints Church on Sunday, 16 March at 3pm.

The Council is aware that a huge number of people volunteer across Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, making a real difference to many people’s lives. If volunteering is something you might be interested in doing, why not visit websites such as the Town Council, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity or Community Voluntary Service Bedfordshire for possible opportunities?

The Council will be welcoming nominations for the 2026 awards between June – October. Full details can be found on the Town Council’s website.