Time to tree-cycle this Twelfth Night, urges local MP

Alex Mayer MP outside Downing Street with the 100,000 strong Living Legends petition calling for legal protections for ancient trees

This Twelfth Night (Sunday 5 January) the traditional end to the festive season, Alex Mayer MP is calling on residents to recycle their Christmas trees to give them a second life as mulch, compost, or woodchips.

“This Christmas has been full of fun, but as we pack away the tinsel and baubles, let’s not forget to spread a little kindness to the planet,” Alex Mayer MP said.

All households can place trees near their recycling bin, on your normal recycling collection day, between Monday 6 January and Friday 17 January 2025, or take them to their nearest recycling centre - including in Leighton Buzzard.

A six-foot Christmas tree takes 10 years to grow. Throughout that time they create a great habitat for wildlife, help stabilise the soil and manage waterflow, plus they absorb carbon and give out oxygen.

But the correct disposal of a festive fir, spruce or pine is crucial. If a tree ends up in landfill it emits some 4-5 times as much carbon as one that doesn’t, according to Carbon Trust figures.

Alex Mayer MP, who chairs Parliament's Trees All-Party Group, continued:

“Let’s take pride in giving our real Christmas tree a second life. By Tree-Cycling, we can all do our part to protect the local environment this 2025 - and beyond."