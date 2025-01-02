Time to tree-cycle this Twelfth Night, urges local MP
“This Christmas has been full of fun, but as we pack away the tinsel and baubles, let’s not forget to spread a little kindness to the planet,” Alex Mayer MP said.
All households can place trees near their recycling bin, on your normal recycling collection day, between Monday 6 January and Friday 17 January 2025, or take them to their nearest recycling centre - including in Leighton Buzzard.
A six-foot Christmas tree takes 10 years to grow. Throughout that time they create a great habitat for wildlife, help stabilise the soil and manage waterflow, plus they absorb carbon and give out oxygen.
But the correct disposal of a festive fir, spruce or pine is crucial. If a tree ends up in landfill it emits some 4-5 times as much carbon as one that doesn’t, according to Carbon Trust figures.
Alex Mayer MP, who chairs Parliament's Trees All-Party Group, continued:
“Let’s take pride in giving our real Christmas tree a second life. By Tree-Cycling, we can all do our part to protect the local environment this 2025 - and beyond."