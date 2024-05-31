Town Council awards local organisations with community grants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is delighted to announce it has recently awarded 30 community grants totalling just over £95,000 to benefit local charities, voluntary groups and not for profit organisations in Leighton-Linslade.

At a recent meeting, applications for small project grants of up to £500 were considered and all 13 applications were approved in full. These grants will enable groups to purchase equipment or provide activities across a range of projects.

In addition, the Council considered 15 applications for “Guaranteed Grant” funding for 4 years, helping organisations with their operating costs and ensuring the continuation of services and facilities within the town. 13 grants were approved for a range of organisations including Leighton-Linslade Carnival, Home-Start Bedfordshire, Macmillan Cancer Support, Buzzer Buses (Dial a Ride) Ltd, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, Hospice at Home Volunteers, Reclaim Life and Freddie and Friends. Grants were also approved for the Leighton-Linslade Arts Forum and the Leighton-Linslade Sports Council, both of which pass on grant funding to smaller groups operating in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council also agreed grant funding for the Leighton-Linslade Music Centre and for Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, recognising that the valuable support it gives to hundreds of residents annually is needed more than ever.

Town Council offices at The White House

Overall, thousands of residents will benefit from the range of grants, services and activities provided by these organisations.

Town Mayor Councillor David Bligh said “The Council is delighted to be able to support so many of our local groups and charities, as I know the activities and services they provide are so important to our local community”