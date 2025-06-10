Toy Bank Weekend at Gulliver’s Land proves a big hit for KidsOut charity

A special weekend at Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes saw over 3,900 toys donated to KidsOut, a charity supporting children affected by domestic abuse.

Each year, every Gulliver’s theme park in the UK stages a ‘Toy Bank Weekend’, when entry is discounted for families who bring a new, unused toy to donate.

This year, Gulliver’s collected an incredible 3,903 toys for KidsOut across all four parks, beating last year’s total of 2,272.

Gulliver's mascots, Gilly and Gully Mouse, celebrate a successful Toy Bank Weekend

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “What a fantastic weekend it was! We are so grateful to the families who supported us and helped collect such an amazing number of toys, which will all go towards helping children who have been through extremely challenging times.”

KidsOut is a national charity that supports mothers and children who have escaped domestic abuse. The toys donated over the weekend will go towards making up Toy Boxes which the charity put together for children in refuge up and down the UK.

Each year more than 20,000 children flee domestic abuse to seek sanctuary in refuge or a safehouse. Typically leaving home with only the clothes on their back, these children have either witnessed or experienced physical, emotional, and even sexual abuse and arrive at refuge with nothing.

Louise Sherwood, community engagement manager at KidsOut, said: “We cannot thank Gulliver’s enough for organising these events. On behalf of the charity, we would also like to extend our thanks to those kind individuals who donated toys to the children we support. To a child that has nothing, these toys mean everything to them and remind them that they are not forgotten.”

To find out more about the work of KidsOut, visit: https://www.kidsout.org.uk/

