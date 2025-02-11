Transforming Leighton-Linslade High Street: A greener, more creative space
This funding, designated specifically for capital projects, has been used to renew and upgrade the planters and benches along the High Street, aligning with the Council’s broader vision of creating a more modern, accessible, and social environment for residents and visitors.
The planter benches provide an inviting space to sit, rest, and connect with others, making the High Street a more attractive destination for shopping, leisure, and community activities. Each planter will feature a vibrant mix of flowering plants, contributing to a greener, more environmentally friendly town centre.
To celebrate the town's creativity, the Council has partnered with local artists to transform the planters into works of art. Each artist will paint a unique design, creating a dynamic and colourful addition to the High Street. This artistic transformation will be unveiled in Spring 2025.
The project is led by two talented local artists, Rachael Presky and Esther North. Rachael shared her enthusiasm for the initiative: "This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase the abundance of creativity in our town. The brief was to design pieces that resonate with Leighton Buzzard and Linslade. The artists have celebrated the culture, history, and nature of the area—a beautiful tribute to our wonderful town."
Councillor Joe Symes, speaking about the project, said: "This is a fantastic initiative that not only enhances the aesthetic of our High Street but also fosters community pride and celebrates the artistic talent we have in Leighton-Linslade. It’s a perfect example of how we can work together to create a more vibrant and welcoming town centre for everyone."
