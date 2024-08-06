Volunteer Poppy Sellers wanted for Leighton Buzzard and Linslade

Could you help support the Royal British Legion and be a volunteer Poppy Seller?

Each year thousands of people come forward and volunteer to be Poppy Sellers for The RBL.

This year is no different, as the National call has gone out, asking for people to assist in the selling of poppies for this year's annual appeal.

Here in Leighton/Linslade, we are no different and are asking members of the local Community to come forward and assist the Local Branch.

Volunteers Wanted.

Last year the local community helped raise over £27,000 in support of the National RBL Appeal.

Here in Leighton/Linslade, both our Branch President: Cllr Mark Freeman and Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke, always comment about the amazing support The Town provide the Branch.

Although there are several collection days over the October/November period, a simple couple of hours all helps.

We have a number of collection points around town. Hopefully we can find a convenient location and time for you.

Supporting the local Branch helps support the National RBL in their Primary role; Supporting Service Personnel past and present and their families.

So many people find it such a rewarding experience. You never know.......you may even get to spend time with one of our Naval, Army or RAF members.

If you feel you have what it takes, follow in the footsteps of The Towns great "The late Mr Wally Randall" and are able to offer up some time, please contact either of the following Branch Members and Poppy Appeal Organisers:

Laura Lovell : email [email protected]

Or

Phil Howard: call 07398 733085, email [email protected]

As always your local Branch of The RBL thank you all for your support. Let's make this year as good if not better than last.