Volunteers recognised with award for service in Leighton-Linslade community

L-R: Leighton Linslade Mayor, David Bligh, Christine Ayers Sports award, Marion Gogon and Beverley Power CVA, DL Joan Bailey

At the town’s Civic Service held at All Saints Church on 16 March 2025, Town Mayor Councillor David Bligh presented two of the three 2025 Community Volunteer Awards to Marion Gogan and Beverley Power. The third award will be presented separately to Sandra Johnson, who was not able to attend yesterday’s service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three award recipients were nominated by a fellow resident for having undertaken more than five years of voluntary service to the benefit of the town.

The civic service provided the perfect occasion to present these awards, as well as celebrating all aspects of the Leighton-Linslade community. Readings were given by Deputy Lieutenant Dr Joan Bailey MBE JP FRSA DL and the Town Mayor, Councillor Bligh, in a service which included an anthem performed by the All Saints Church Choir and a piece by the Leighton Young Singers. The church was well attended by dignitaries from surrounding towns and parishes, representatives of the Council and other community and voluntary organisations, friends and family of the award recipients, uniformed groups, cadets and residents, as well as High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah. Town Mayor Councillor Bligh would like to thank all those who attended the service and in particular, everyone at All Saints Church and Colour Sergeant Matt Quick from the Honourable Artillery Company for leading a guard of honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marion Gogan was nominated for her voluntary work since the 1990’s to provide swimming opportunities for the disabled. One of the founder members of what is now the Otters Swimming Club for the Disabled, Marion has been a qualified disability swimming teacher for many years and is also a key member of the committee.

Back Row L - R: Shefford Mayor, Newport Pagnell Mayor, Leighton Linslade Mayor, Leighton Linslade Deputy Mayor and Stotfold Mayor. Front L - R: High Sheriff Beds Bav Shah, Luton Deputy Mayor, Christine Ayers Sports award, Marion Gogon and Beverley Power CVA, Houghton Regis Mayor, Sandy mayor

Beverley Power was nominated for the support she has provided to the Leighton-Linslade Carnival Committee for over 20 years. During that time she has taken on several roles, from promotion to selection of the Carnival Court, to organisation of the carnival float procession.

Sandra Johnson was nominated for many years of volunteering with Scouting, including roles as Leader of Cub Scouts and Beaver Scouts, Group Scout Leader, county trainer, a district trustee and a member of the local scouting appointments advisory group. In addition, Sandra has been one of the driving forces behind the “Yes We Can” disability sport initiative spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade.

We also celebrated the recipients of the Sports Council Awards, presented to Christine Ayers for Achievement in Sport and Andrew Hird for Services to Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council is aware that a huge number of people volunteer across Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, making a real difference to many people’s lives. If volunteering is something you might be interested in doing, why not visit websites such as the Town Council, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity or Community Voluntary Service Bedfordshire for possible opportunities?

The Council will be welcoming nominations for the 2026 awards between June – October. Full details can be found on the Town Council’s website.