Want FREE wings on results day? Wing Kingz has 1,000 to give away

Wing Kingz is celebrating GCSE and A-Level results days by giving away 1,000 FREE wings to students on both days - no matter what their results are!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re celebrating top grades or just glad exams are over, Wing Kingz is serving up something every student can enjoy - 1,000 free wings on A-Level results day (August 14) and GCSE results day (August 21).

The rules are simple: show your results, get your wings. Each student will receive five free wings, no matter the outcome of their grades, with no minimum spend. It’s first come, first served, so when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located inside Xscape Milton Keynes, Wing Kingz has quickly become a favourite spot for wing lovers and sports fans alike. Open seven days a week, the restaurant and sports bar serves up wings, smash burgers, loaded fries, and more - all while showing live sports all day.