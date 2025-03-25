Watch swirling light captured on film in the sky above Leighton Buzzard

By Frederick Wheeler
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025, 08:52 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:56 BST

A spiral light was spotted above Leighton Buzzard – but don’t worry, it’s not aliens.

Reader Frederick Wheeler sent in this video footage of the swirling lights in the sky over Leighton Buzzard at around 8pm on March 24.

The spiral is believed to have been caused by a US SpaceX rocket launch.

The Met Office has said a frozen plume of fuel from its exhaust is the likely cause of the phenomenon – with the fuel reflecting sunlight and appearing to spin in the atmosphere.

The SpaceX rocket launched from Florida at around 5.50pm GMT for a classified US government mission.

