Wet wipes to be relegated to history - MP celebrates

Wet wipes containing plastic are being relegated to history after new laws to ban them were brought in today. Alex Mayer MP called it “a big win for our waterways and our pockets.”

Around ninety per cent of sewer blockages are caused by wipes that don’t break down properly. When mixed with fat and oil, they form giant ‘fatbergs’ that clog up pipes and can lead to sewage flooding homes and streets.

Last year, Anglian Water cleared over 35000 sewer blockages which they saw causes 80% of sewer flooding incidents in the region.

Wet wipes containing plastic break down into microplastics over time, which research shows can be harmful to human health and animals.

Manufacturers now have 18 months to modify their products. Some major retailers, including Boots and Tesco, have already removed plastic-containing wipes from their shelves in anticipation of the ban.

Ms Mayer said: “This is common-sense action to stop a hidden but costly problem.

“By switching to plant-based alternatives and banning plastics in wet wipes, we’re protecting wildlife, cutting waste, and saving money. It’s good news for our waterways and bill payers.”

The MP added that she will continue to press Anglian Water to step up public awareness campaigns urging residents to “bin the wipe, don’t flush.”

The ban follows years of campaigning by environmental groups including the Marine Conservation Society and The Rivers Trust.

Ms Mayer continued: “I was proud to stand on a manifesto to clean up our waterways. This is another step in the right direction and shows what can be achieved when campaigners, communities and government work together.”