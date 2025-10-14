Wing View Care Centre opens its doors to first residents

First residents cutting the ribbon for the opening of Wing View Care Centre.

This autumn marks a proud milestone for the village of Wing in Buckinghamshire, as Wing View Care Centre has opened and welcomed its first residents following an extensive refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the only care home in the village, Wing View will play an important role in community life — offering a safe, welcoming home for older people while also becoming a vibrant hub where families, friends, and neighbours feel included.

A home designed for comfort and wellbeing

Part of not-for-profit care provider The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), Wing View has been thoughtfully refurbished to provide a true home-from-home environment. Spacious en-suite bedrooms, cosy lounges, landscaped gardens, and a bright bistro space create the perfect balance of comfort, independence, and social connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wing View Care Centre garden

Every detail has been designed with residents’ wellbeing in mind, from calming décor and clear signage to accessible layouts and inviting communal areas.

“Our vision is to provide a place where residents can live well, feel valued, and remain connected to the people and things that matter most,” said Wing View Home Manager, Julie Reeve. “It’s about much more than care; it’s about creating a community.”

Specialist dementia support

Wing View will benefit from OSJCT’s care initiatives, which include Admiral Nurses — expert dementia professionals supported by Dementia UK. OSJCT is one of only ten care providers in the UK with a dedicated team of Admiral Nurses, employing five of the seventeen specialists working in this field.

Resident room at Wing View Care Centre

“Dementia affects not just individuals but families and friends. Our Admiral Nurses work with residents, relatives, and colleagues to make sure everyone feels supported and understood.” said Julie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OSJCT’s Life Story initiative also plays a central role in helping residents stay connected to their identities and loved ones. These personal profiles — which can include favourite music and hobbies, likes and dislikes, former careers, family traditions or significant milestones — help care teams understand what makes each resident unique.

“Knowing all about someone’s story allows us to provide the right care for that person,” Julie added.

A vibrant community

Communal lounge at Wing View Care Centre

Life at Wing View will be rich and varied, with a full calendar of activities including music, art, gardening, and community events. Whether enjoying quiet time in a peaceful lounge or lively conversation in the bistro, residents will always have the freedom to choose how they spend their days.

“From the very beginning, Wing View has been designed as more than a care home,” said Julie. “It’s a place where residents, families, colleagues, and the local community can come together, share moments, and feel at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its doors now open and the first residents settling in, Wing View Care Centre is ready to take its place at the heart of Wing village — a trusted and welcoming home for years to come.

For more information about Wing View Care Centre, please visit osjct.co.uk/wingview