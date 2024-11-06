Winter Ready? MP urges eligible local sto get free flu jabs to protect themselves, loved ones and NHS

Are you Winter Ready? Local MP Alex Mayer visited Grovebury Pharmacy to encourage local people to get their free flu jabs and thank staff spearheading the vaccination drive.

Ms Mayer is encouraging every eligible resident across the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency to protect themselves and their loves ones against the harmful virus this winter, and support the NHS in coping with additional winter pressures.

Adults aged 65 and over, anyone aged 18 to 65 in a clinical risk group, care home residents and staff, frontline NHS and social care workers and pregnant mums are all eligible for a jab.

Stats show that last year in Central Beds nearly 20% of over 65s, and nearly two thirds of pregnant mums didn’t take up a flu jab through their GP.

Alex Mayer MP with Albina Price from Grovebury Pharmacy

“Let’s do better this year," urged the MP.

While at the pharmacy, Ms Mayer heard from Manager Albina Price how her team are jabbing dozens of people a day, and offer walk-ins with no appointment necessary.

Ms Mayer said: "This is about protecting yourself as well as each other. During the pandemic, people were queuing up to get their vaccinations. Now we’ve got to fight a bit of a sense of vaccine fatigue.

"These viruses can be very serious for your health and put a massive strain on our NHS. Healthcare professionals are doing a brilliant job offering the flu jab this winter - so if you’re someone entitled to a vaccine - please get jabbed.”

Anyone eligible can book at a pharmacy via the NHS website, downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free if they can’t get online. You can find your nearest pharmacy offering free flu jabs online: www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/pharmacies/find-a-pharmacy-that-offers-free-flu-vaccination/.

Latest NHS seasonal vaccination data shows over 1.2 million flu jabs have been administered in the East of England, but there's a way to go to make sure everyone eligible is protected.