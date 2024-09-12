Woburn wins Gold again

By Robert Croft
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 08:47 BST
Woburn in Bloom team win an Anglia in Bloom Gold Award

The Woburn in Bloom team were delighted and proud to receive a Gold Award again at the RHS Anglia in Bloom ceremony held in Thetford on September 6.

This follows the same success in 2023. The team was optimistic for a repeat achievement after the numerous compliments from visitors to Woburn but were not taking anything for granted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The judging day at a very sunny Thetford was an enormous success attended by nearly 20 teams across East Anglia where we also had the slightly unique opportunity of visiting the Dad’s Army Museum next door!

Woburn in Bloom team receive AiB Gold Award.placeholder image
Woburn in Bloom team receive AiB Gold Award.

As well as recognising the horticulture and environmental excellence, the Anglia in Bloom judges also identified how well the Woburn in Bloom team portrayed the commemoration of the Woburn Fire in 1724 in their displays and colour theme as well as demonstrating the significant integration of the whole Woburn community, including residents and traders. Special thanks must go to the Woburn Parish Council, the Woburn Traders’ Association, and the gardening team at Woburn Estates.

Also winning a virtual Gold Award at the same ceremony was The Birch pub and restaurant just outside Woburn for their displays and all-round approach to the environment of their premises.

The Woburn in Bloom team now nervously await the results of the Britain in Bloom judging that took place in the village in August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The results will be announced at the Britain in Bloom ceremony at Old Trafford, Manchester on October 21 where Woburn is in the village category with five other villages spread across England and Northern Ireland this year. The team have their fingers crossed for the same result.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice