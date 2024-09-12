Woburn wins Gold again
The Woburn in Bloom team were delighted and proud to receive a Gold Award again at the RHS Anglia in Bloom ceremony held in Thetford on September 6.
This follows the same success in 2023. The team was optimistic for a repeat achievement after the numerous compliments from visitors to Woburn but were not taking anything for granted.
The judging day at a very sunny Thetford was an enormous success attended by nearly 20 teams across East Anglia where we also had the slightly unique opportunity of visiting the Dad’s Army Museum next door!
As well as recognising the horticulture and environmental excellence, the Anglia in Bloom judges also identified how well the Woburn in Bloom team portrayed the commemoration of the Woburn Fire in 1724 in their displays and colour theme as well as demonstrating the significant integration of the whole Woburn community, including residents and traders. Special thanks must go to the Woburn Parish Council, the Woburn Traders’ Association, and the gardening team at Woburn Estates.
Also winning a virtual Gold Award at the same ceremony was The Birch pub and restaurant just outside Woburn for their displays and all-round approach to the environment of their premises.
The Woburn in Bloom team now nervously await the results of the Britain in Bloom judging that took place in the village in August.
