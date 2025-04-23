World Day for Animals in Laboratories: Scrap outdated animal tests says local MP
Millions of animals still suffer every year in UK labs in tests that are legally required even though scientists have created non-animal methodsthat often provide more accurate results.
“Why rub chemicals on a rabbit’s shaved skin, when lab-grown human skin can do a better job?” said Ms Mayer. “It’s 2025 — not the 1950s.”
Next week, the MP will help launch the latest version of Cruelty Free International’s ‘Replace Animal Tests’ campaign in Westminster, pushing for a future where fewer and fewer suffer in the name of science. The list outlines modern, human-relevant alternatives to tests still performed on dogs, rabbits, sheep and mice.
Ms Mayer, who previously handed in the world’s biggest anti-animal testing petition to the UN, says she welcomes the Government’s commitment to phase out animal testing, but wants to see a detailed timeline.
Alex Mayer said: “The UK is a global leader in science and has a proud record on animal welfare – we are after all a nation of animal lovers. But too many animals are still being used in outdated and unreliable tests when better alternatives already exist.
“We can position ourselves as a global leader in ethical, cutting-edge research that’s better for animals and people alike. We don’t need to choose between good science and compassion.”
Dylan Underhill, Cruelty Free International’s Head of Public Affairs, added: “The public have told us that ending animal testing is a matter of great urgency. Animal testing won’t end tomorrow, but a total phase-out is within our grasp if we work across society and boldly seize the opportunities presented by cutting-edge and human-relevant science. The clock is ticking for every animal in a UK laboratory, and we need action now.”
World Day for Animals in Laboratories is tomorrow, Thursday 24 April.