'Yes We Can' - Rotary rolls out the red carpet at annual Oscars event

Now in its eighth year, Yes We Can has become a cornerstone of disability sport in South West Bedfordshire, offering accessible and affordable opportunities in football, hockey, sailing, swimming, tennis, golf, cricket and excitingly rugby has now joined the network.

The 2025 event was a vibrant showcase of the programme’s spirit, with participants of all ages. Over 20 trophies and 150 medals were presented to recognise the last 12 months achievements by participants.

The day was not only a celebration of sport, but of the people who make “Yes We Can” possible. Volunteers, coaches and families were recognised for their dedication.

What is the “Yes We Can” program?

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade “Yes We Can” inclusive sports program was established eight years ago to provide an accessible, affordable and sustainable programme of sporting activities for those with a disability in South West Bedfordshire.

Richard Johnson OBE of the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade said of the event: “Eight years ago, we set out with a simple goal: to make sport accessible to everyone, regardless of ability. Seeing how far we’ve come, and the joy on everyone’s face at the event is deeply humbling. This programme is proof of what can happen when a community comes together with purpose.”

Osborne Morris & Morgan were proud to continue their support of the programme, with team members attending and joining in the celebrations.

Anna Roberts, Marketing Manager, shared her thoughts: “It’s been incredible to watch Yes We Can grow over the years. It’s all about inclusion, confidence and community. We’re honoured to be part of something so meaningful. Here at OMM, disability or no disability, we believe everyone should be given an opportunity to do sport and this is why we’re proud to support this amazing cause.”

For more information about the Yes We Can programme, please contact Sandra at [email protected] or just leave a message on their Facebook page: Facebook

