Young stars shine bright in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade

Each year, the Young Star Awards recognise and celebrate young individuals who have made a remarkable impact in their communities. The awards are organised and promoted by the Town Council’s Youth Service, TACTIC, and receive nominations from parents, teachers, sports coaches, mentors, and other community members. With a wealth of inspiring entries received this year, Councillors faced the challenging task of selecting just one winner in each category.

In fact, the standard of nominations was so high in the Compassionate Carer category that the Council awarded joint winners for the first time—highlighting the incredible compassion and commitment of more than one young person.

The six category winners were invited to Monday 28th April’s Council meeting, where they received their awards from the Town Mayor in recognition of their dedication, resilience, and spirit.

The 2025 Young Star Award winners are:

Isabelle Evans – Valuable Volunteer

Isabelle volunteers weekly with the TACTIC TANG group while studying for her A-levels. She has grown in confidence, built strong relationships with the group, and is known for her kindness, patience, and initiative in delivering activities.

Charlie Post – Sporting Sensation

A member of the Rotary 'Yes We Can' group, Charlie is a role model for young people. Despite facing his own health challenges, he continues to grow in confidence, adapt to various sports, and inspire others with his determination.

Lucus Grundy – Compassionate Carer (Joint Winner)

Lucus supports his sister day and night, always putting her needs above his own. Despite managing his own health issues, he is a source of strength and support to his mother and an exemplary young carer.

Lottie Wells – Compassionate Carer (Joint Winner)

Lottie has cared for her mother, a wheelchair user, for many years. She consistently puts others first, often missing out on social activities to help at home. Her selflessness, empathy, and compassion make her a truly remarkable young person.

Mathilda Knowles – Artistic Achiever

Mathilda is a multi-talented young artist, excelling in drawing, visual arts, and drama. She has overcome personal hurdles to follow her passion and is known for her creativity, kindness, and inclusive nature.

Eden Hayes – Beyond Boundaries

An inspirational sports leader, Eden demonstrates perseverance and strength despite facing her own health difficulties. Her resilience, hard work, and caring nature have made her an outstanding role model to her peers.

The Town Council extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and nominees, whose stories remind us of the power of youth, community, and determination.

Look out for nominations opening for the next round of Young Star Awards in December 2025!

1 . Contributed L-R: Leighton Linslade Deputy Mayor, Lucas Grundy, Leighton Linslade Mayor Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed L-R: Leighton Linslade Deputy Mayor, Eden Hayes, Leighton Linslade Mayor Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed L-R: Leighton Linslade Deputy Mayor, Lottie Wells, Leighton Linslade Mayor Photo: Submitted Photo Sales