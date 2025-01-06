Your local charity: Hospice at Home Volunteers

Picture of HHV Supporting

Who are we and what do we do?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hospice at Home Volunteers is a small Leighton Buzzard based charity which was formed around 30 years ago. We have a fantastic group of friendly caring volunteers who give up their time to help those with a life-limiting illness.

The impact this service can have on both the individual and their family can be life-changing at a time when they really need that extra care and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are able to offer anything from visiting and sitting for a few hours, providing companionship and allowing for a spouse or carer to have a break or get some valuable jobs done all the way through to volunteers taking clients on trips out for an afternoon tea or to the cinema, as well as going above and beyond helping with hospital visits and appointments.

HHV Logo

Our volunteers are all fully DBS checked and undergo a training course, our Co-ordinator then works very hard at character matching volunteers and clients where possible to really make sure there are common interests and similar personalities which helps to form some great relationships.

Families report back to us to tell us how important these visits are to them, they wish they had contacted us sooner and didn’t appreciate how important it was to build thisrelationship which was completely non-medical, our volunteers are there because they want to, not because they are doing a job. It is often refreshing for them to have these visitswhich aren’t to do with their health and can really take their minds off things for a bit.

In the last few years we have been so very lucky with donations we have managed to expand the ways in which we have been able to help individuals. The charity is now luckyenough to own a few wheelchairs, walkers and some aids for getting in and out of the car to name a few. These go a long way to making these trips easier and more accessible to thosewith mobility issues who had previously not been able to make such trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have also this year built a fantastic relationship with a very talented local beautician, Anita Noble. She has allowed us to now offer small wellbeing treatments to our clients toreally act as a ‘Pick Me Up’ and lift spirits. She is able to offer anything from a manicure/pedicure which to some just acts as general maintenance as they are unable to look after themselves in this way any more, to lower leg/foot massages which can relax and manage pain.

Picture of HHV supporting client

One gentleman who had a lower leg/foot massage actually reported he was able to sleep the best he had in years because the massages had stopped the pain which hascaused him discomfort for such a long time.

Recently we visited a gentleman who built a fantastic relationship with some of our volunteers at a time he really needed us. We were very lucky to have been with him duringhis last few months but we were overwhelmed when we found out he had left the charity some money. His daughter commented:

‘You’re more than welcome. Dad would be so pleased and humbled that he has finally been able to repay all your kindness. You have some very special people who volunteer. Thank you and I hope you go from strength to strength.’

How it works?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospice at Home Volunteers is a completely free and confidential service. If you think you or someone you know could benefit please contact us. We currently service LeightonBuzzard/Linslade/Wing and surrounding villages.

Once we have received a referral, either from an individual or a medical professional, our Co-Ordinator will call to introduce us and make an initial visit to assess your individual needsor those of your carer. A volunteer will then be introduced along side the Co-Ordinator and during each visit he or she will provide the service mutually agreed, subject to change as and when required. There is no pressure or commitment and visits can be rescheduled or stopped temporarily if needed.

For more information please email us at [email protected] or call us on 01525 854713