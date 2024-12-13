NationalWorld’s TV and film podcast Screen Babble is back for a festive special! 🎄

Let our TV and film experts guide you through the festive period.

Glut yourself on our picks of movies, Christmas specials and boxsets this Betwixtmas.

Listen to the full episode wherever you get podcasts - or on Shots! TV

The wait is over, the advent calendar doors have been opened and the halls have been decked. It is, of course, time for the grand return of Screen Babble!

Back in your ears and on your screens, the podcast arrives just in time for Christmas, Boxing Day and Betwixtmas. When you are not stuffing yourself with food, treats and drinks, you will probably be gorging yourself on films, shows and boxsets.

For Screen Babble's festive return, Kelly Crichton is joined by podcast alumnus Benjamin Jackson to guide you through the must watch films and newcomer TV writer Matthew Mohan-Hickson to help you sift through the glut of options on the small screen. Save your family the hassle of fighting over the TV guide by tuning in for this bumper Christmas episode - which can be found on Shots! TV - channel 262!

Screen Babble season 2 episode 1. Photo: NationalWorld Graphics Team/ BBC/ RTE/ Universal | NationalWorld Graphics Team/ BBC/ RTE/ Universal

On this month’s episode, Benji will take you through all the can’t miss blockbusters taking over the big screen this Christmas. From why you should carve out time to take the family to see Wicked - and how well Ariane Grande and Cynthia Erivo stack up in the iconic roles - to how The Substance could make a similar splash to Saltburn did last year.

He rounds up all the best streaming options to watch at home, including festive favourites like Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation - and whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not. And he even offers up one gruesome alternative for those who crave a bit of gore this year - in the form of Terrifier 3.

Matt serves as your guide through the BBC’s incredibly stacked Christmas line-up, which might just be the best of the decade. From how the last Gavin and Stacey episode ended to who is the big guest star on Doctor Who and which infamous villain is returning for the Wallace and Gromit.

Away from BBC, the crew talk about their festive TV traditions - inspired by a Netflix show which Matt puts on every year while wrapping his presents. Plus the weird and wonderful world of streaming specials - and how Netflix is missing a trick by not having a Bridgerton episode during the holidays.

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without Kelly’s dispatches from the world of soaps. So strap in and get ready to learn what is on the horizon for the residents of Walford, Weatherfield and Emmerdale this yuletide - and how many graves the producers might be digging.

Where to watch the films and shows?

Movies

Wicked (in cinema now)

Gladiator 2 (in cinema now)

The Substance (Mubi)

Home Alone (Disney)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (Prime)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Sky Cinema)

Terrifier 3 (available to rent or buy through Amazon Video)

TV

Gavin and Stacey (BBC)

Wallace and Gromit (BBC)

Call the Midwife (BBC)

Doctor Who (BBC)

Dash and Lilly (Netflix)

Is it Cake? (Netflix)

Where to find Screen Babble

Screen Babble is available to download on all podcast platforms, including Apple and Spotify. You can watch Screen Babble on Freeview Channel 262, Shots!

What did you think of our picks for the Christmas season? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected].