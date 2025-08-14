A-level success for Vandyke Upper School students

Vandyke Upper School students are celebrating another year of excellent A Level and BTEC results. Leah Ferguson-Moore, Headteacher, said, “Once again, we are celebrating with our students completing their Vandyke journey and beginning new chapters. They have achieved exceptional grades across all subjects. Students have worked incredibly hard for the past two years and it is a real pleasure to share today’s joy and celebrate with them.

“Behind every grade is a story of commitment, determination and challenge and it is these personal achievements which mean so much today. I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to all parents and carers whose support and encouragement has been crucial to our young people’s success.

“The whole Vandyke community shares today’s incredible pride in everything that has been achieved. Staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students have received exceptional teaching and learning, pastoral care, careers advice and extra-curricular opportunities, all of which have contributed to our students leaving Vandyke as well-rounded ‘World Ready’ young adults. Congratulations to everyone and our heartfelt best wishes for successful and happy futures.”

Kerry Quinn, Director of Sixth Form said, “This is our best ever set of A-Level and Level 3 BTEC results, and we are delighted for the students who rightly feel proud of their achievements. Staff who have supported this exceptional cohort are not surprised by such outstanding outcomes; this year group built productive habits from the outset, worked collaboratively with staff, learnt from their mistakes, kept their heads under pressure, and supported each other in difficult times.

“For the students, opening their envelopes today is the culmination of a long period of hard work, sacrifice, growth and reflection. Their secured destinations are impressive by any measure - they have secured places at the most prestigious universities on the most competitive courses.

“Our track record in supporting students to secure degree apprenticeships continues; increasingly, some young people are choosing to achieve their degree while being paid to do so. A record number of students intend to travel in a gap year before taking up their university places, and who can blame them? We know that these students have the ambition, skills and tenacity to thrive in their chosen pathways and wish them the best for the future.”

These are some of our students’ stories:

Evie Williams achieved A*A*A*A* in Maths, Chemistry, Biology and Psychology and will take up her place to study Natural Sciences at Cambridge this Autumn. Evie said, “I can't believe I am going to Cambridge! I was surprised by my results, but I worked really hard. I feel like I coped with the pressure better than at GCSE - the more experience I had sitting exams, the calmer I felt. I would like to thank my teachers - they have been incredible!”

Megan Pickering will be taking a place at King’s College to study medicine, having received an A* in Biology and A grades in Chemistry and Psychology. Megan was thrilled when she opened her envelope, exclaiming, “I wasn’t expecting this!”

Evan Coles wanted to thank his teachers for pushing him to achieve A*A*A in English Literature, History and Politics. He will be studying Politics and International Relations at the University of Bath.

Ben Douglass received outstanding results across the board with A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, with an additional A grade for his EPQ. He is looking forward to a gap year, which will include a ski season in the Alps, before taking his place at Durham University to study Natural Sciences. He has told us he will be partying hard tonight!

Chloe Adams achieved three A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Geography. She said, “I wasn’t sure how I was going to do in Chemistry, but I’m so happy!”. She will be heading to Nottingham University in September to study Veterinary Medicine and Surgery.

Isaac Jardine will be studying History and Politics at Warwick University, after achieving an A* in History, A in Media and A in Politics. He joked, “I’m delighted with my Triple A battery!”

Josh Green was really happy to be able to take up his place at King’s College to study Politics, having achieved AAA in Politics, History and English Language.

Cameron Jones is taking a slightly different route, having secured a Geotechnical Engineering degree apprenticeship with RSK in Hemel Hempstead. He “had a class time at Vandyke Sixth Form” and achieved A grades in Chemistry and Maths, and an A* in PE.

Suryan Sakrabani-Vinas received A grades across the board in Chemistry, Physics and Maths. He will be heading to Nottingham University to study Mechanical Engineering. He said, “I’m very happy… and relieved!”

Sophie Leigh was delighted with her AAA in Politics, Media and English Literature and will take up her place at the University of Sheffield to study International Relations and Politics.

Tyler Evans will be studying International Business Management at Sheffield University – a course which includes a year studying abroad. He achieved A grades in Art & Design and Media, and a B grade in Business Studies. He said he was “super surprised” with his results, but he is excited to get started with the next stage of his education.

Jake Cowley is another student who has secured a degree apprenticeship, having achieved A* in Business Studies and B grades in Law and PE. When asked how he was feeling, he said, “Buzzing, to be fair!” He will take up his place with Ernst and Young shortly.

Will McAndrew will be heading to the University of Exeter next month to study Accounting & Finance. He achieved A grades in Finance and Geography, and a B grade in Maths. Will shared that he’s had a fantastic time at Vandyke, and thinks the teachers are great.

Abigail Holder is delighted to have secured her place to study Criminology at the University of Portsmouth having received outstanding grades in her three BTEC courses – Distinction* in both Uniformed Protective Services and Health & Social Care and Distinction in Sport. Abi has loved her time at Vandyke, having joined us two years ago to attend Sixth Form. She said, "Failure can happen, but having faith in myself and support from the sixth form team and others, has given me the strength to keep trying until I succeed".

1 . Contributed Evie Williams achieved four A* grades and will be going to Cambridge University in September Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Jake Cowley will be doing a degree apprenticeship with Ernst and Young Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Suryan Sakrabani-Vinas received A grades across the board in Chemistry, Physics and Maths Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Isaac Jardine will be studying History & Politics at Warwick University Photo: Submitted Photo Sales