Plans for a new Biggleswade-based Free School for children with SEND are now in "serious jeopardy" – and Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has been blamed.

Oak Bank School Trust, Leighton Buzzard – which had been chosen to open the new educational facility in 2026 – announced on March 14 that it was withdrawing from the process due to "continued uncertainties" over site availability, "project timelines", and the "absence of any meaningful communication".

The new Free School, due to be located at the Ivel Valley School site on Hitchmead Road, was intended to provide much needed SEND places for Central Bedfordshire.

Councillors have now hit out at CBC for its "lack of action", accusing it of "seriously letting down" parents.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, says that CBC is “aware of the concerns” and that it is currently in talks with the Department for Education (DfE) about funding.

Explaining its decision, the trust stated: "With regret, Oak Bank School Trust is withdrawing from the pre-opening phase of the Central Bedfordshire Free School process.

"We appreciate the opportunity to be involved and the DfE’s recognition of Oak Bank as a leader in SEMH [Social, Emotional, and Mental Health] education.

"However, continued uncertainties over site availability, project timelines, and the absence of any meaningful communication have made continued engagement impractical."

But the trust has not ruled out future involvement.

It added: "As a nationally recognised leader in SEMH, we remain committed to supporting SEMH education for the children, staff, and families of Central Bedfordshire and beyond.

"Should greater clarity on the site and timeline emerge in the future, and we have the capacity, we would be happy to re-engage in discussions to support the project’s success."

Reacting to the trust's statement, Central Bedfordshire Councillor Mark Versallion (Conservative, Heath and Reach) claimed on social media: "In other words the Independent-run council have delayed and dithered for so long that the entire project is now in serious jeopardy.

"I’ve great sympathy for Oak Bank and their and many other’s frustration.

"The lack of action and communication with the school and others has been incomprehensible."

Councillor Victoria Harvey (Non-Aligned Independent, Leighton Linslade West) claimed: “This is a tragedy. Oakbank is a brilliant school, and we desperately need more Special School Places.

"I believe that the extraordinary delays over the rebuilding of the Ivel Valley School had serious knock on effects on the Free School programme.

"I think that parents are being seriously let down by Cllrs Zerny, Baker and Owen over the whole SEND agenda.”

Councillor Owen said: “We are aware of the concerns raised regarding the pre-opening phase of the free school process.

"We are currently speaking with the DfE to understand their review of free school funding what this means for Central Bedfordshire and to explore all available options.”

Central Bedfordshire Councillor John Baker (The Independent Alliance, Aspley and Woburn) said: “Cllr Harvey recently refused to support any funding for special educational needs.

"She has no involvement in the education scrutiny committee. Or any obvious background to make her viewpoint worthy of consideration. She should consider the children who need support when she is once again asked to support over £60m of capital funding for precisely this cause."

