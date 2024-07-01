Bloomin' marvelous at The Rushmere Park Academy
Each Wednesday throughout the summer term, children and their parents have headed to the neighbouring residential home to dig, plant, rake, weed, sow, and water with the residents. When the gardening for the day is done they have enjoyed refreshments together before doing a craft activity - they have made bug hotels, painted rocks and made windmills to keep the birds away from the strawberries!
The children, parents, residents and staff have really enjoyed their afternoons together and it has been lovely for them to see the garden improve week by week.
At the end of term they will all be joining together for a garden party to celebrate the great community achievement.
