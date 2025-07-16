Brooklands' Annual Sports Presentation Evening

The evening then progressed to celebrate the PE department's successes. Brooklands ran over 70 sports clubs this year both throughout the school day via entering County cups; National Schools Competitions; MKDons set tournaments; all the Leighton- Linslade Partnership competitions and swimming galas.

Alongside all of this the school has trained 26 sports leaders, run four 'Boys to Move' programmes, facilitated Girls Active, Active in Mind, boxing interventions, climbing wall rewards, UV dodgeball, interventions from Bedford Blues and introduced CrossFit to the curriculum.

Brooklands’ sports leaders have been out to 14 different events to help support local lower schools and what an amazing job they did! All 31 of these pupils completed their Sports Leaders level 1. The school has held two 12 hour sponsored basketball events and two sponsored table tennis events raising over £7000! The whole school also took part in a fundraising event to raise money for the Osbourne Trust through collecting over £700!

The evening then celebrated over 100 individual ‘players of the tournament’ winners who all received medals. Following this the school celebrated their 100% commitment awards. These awards were for pupils who have given everything to PE lessons even when they have found this difficult. Our winners were; Year 5 - Max and Noomi, Year 6 - Federico and Bella, Year 7- Brinley and Daisy and Year 8- Addison and Tino.

Sports Achievement awards were also presented to pupils that have excelled in PE lessons, clubs and fixtures. This year's winners were: Year 5- Jack and Chloe, Year 6 -Zach and Maggie, Year 7- Ethan and Isabelle and Year 8- Elliot and Georgia.

The rising star award went to a pupil that has struggled this year but has shown true resilience - Annabelle in Year 8.

Team of the year went to the team that had the best result at the highest level and this went to the Year 7 /8 boys handball team. They won the Leighton and Linslade partnership competition and the county finals and then finished 5th at the Regional Finals

The final award was Brooklands' Sport Personality. This award was for the pupil who has excelled in sport throughout their time at Brooklands. This year Georgia in Year 8 was crowned Brooklands' Sports Personality 2025 for her outstanding commitment to sport at Brooklands.

None of this would be possible without the support of the senior leadership team at Brooklands, parents/carers/all the staff at Brooklands plus Active Beds and The Leighton - Linslade Partnership. The biggest thank you has to go to the Brooklands PE team and all the staff that help at clubs and fixtures plus our amazing pupils.

Mrs Hodgson, Headteacher said; ‘This was a wonderful evening celebrating so many pupils' successes in sport. I am so proud of everyone involved in the Brooklands Middle School community. It is a huge team effort for all these events to take place. A great way to end the academic year seeing so many pupils receive certificates, medals and trophies.’