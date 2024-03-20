Brooklands Middle School PE team: national runner-up award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eden, having won the YST Young Changer Makers Inclusive Leader Award earlier in the year was invited to co-host where she absolutely stole the show. Her presence and confidence on stage was amazing. Ali Oliver posted on X: ‘Eden, you were fabulous tonight. Thank you for being a brilliant co-host and adding so much to our YST Annual Awards.’

The PE team at Brooklands were shortlisted to the final three in the YST Outstanding Primary PE practice award. This award celebrates a school with primary-aged pupils that has used PE, sport and play to build a foundation for learning through prioritising the health and happiness of their young people.

On the night Brooklands were runners up and were awarded the ‘highly commended’ category. Director of Sport, Health and Wellbeing, Miss Tipper said: ‘This is a whole school award not just the PE team. We could not do all the things we do without the support of SLT, all the staff at Brooklands and of course most importantly our amazing parents/ carers and our fabulous pupils.'

Mrs Hodgson presents the PE Team their award.