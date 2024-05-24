Brooklands PE Team Award

School Games Platinum Award

We are delighted to announce that we, Brooklands Middle School, have achieved the School Games Platnium Mark Award for the 2023/24 academic year. The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community, and we are delighted to have been recognised for our success. With a large number of young people competing in local inter-school competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible. As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs, and we are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year. A special thanks to the Brooklands Pupils, parents/ carers, all the staff at Brooklands, Leighton and Linslade Partnership, the Youth Sport Trust and so many more. It is a huge team effort. Thank you to everyone thats supports us.