Brooklands School brings the magic of Disney's Moana Jr. to life

Brooklands School was transformed into the vibrant world of Polynesia last week as pupils delivered two dazzling performances of Disney's Moana Jr. on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th June. The shows were a roaring success, showcasing the talent, creativity and teamwork of a school community dedicated to putting on an unforgettable production.

With a cast of 63 young performers and a backstage crew made up of Year 7 and 8 pupils, the production was a true ensemble effort. From managing lights and microphones to handling curtains, props and scene changes, the crew ensured that everything ran smoothly behind the scenes.

Bethan Albone, Director of Music said “We are incredibly proud of every single pupil who took part in Moana Jr.—their enthusiasm, commitment and talent shone through in every performance. I’d also like to say a heartfelt thank you to the staff team for their hard work, creativity and dedication. The months they’ve spent rehearsing, supporting and inspiring our pupils will leave a lasting impact. A school production of this scale is never the work of one person - it takes a whole team, and I feel very lucky to work alongside such passionate and talented colleagues.”

Julie Hodgson, Headteacher added “Wow - another amazing success from the pupils and staff at Brooklands. It's always such a proud moment as a headteacher to watch all the hard work come to life in a performance and this one was another fantastic success. Well done to all involved”.

The Moana Jr. staff team devoted countless hours to bringing the show to life—directing scenes, teaching complex choreography, guiding students through songs in Samoan and Tokelauan, managing the crew, designing costumes, painting sets, building props and coordinating the technical elements of the show.

In addition to the evening performances, Brooklands also held a special dress rehearsal for local lower schools, which was warmly received by pupils and staff alike.

The production extended far beyond the stage. An art competition was held to design the show’s posters and programmes, giving pupils another way to get involved creatively. Meanwhile, families and friends enjoyed interval refreshments courtesy of a Moana-themed bake-off competition, which added an extra layer of fun and community spirit to the event.

A special thanks goes to Sonny Nathan, Director of Art and Culture, who captured some truly fantastic photographs of the dress rehearsal. His work beautifully documented the energy of the performance and the school is very grateful for his contribution.

Brooklands School also wishes to thank former pupil Matthew David, who returned to volunteer his time in rehearsals as part of his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award. His support was a valuable part of the production’s success.

Moana Jr. at Brooklands was more than just a school play - it was a celebration of collaboration, culture and creativity. The entire school community can be proud of a production that truly rose to the occasion.