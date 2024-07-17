Lauren, (a former Brooklands pupil) answered questions about how she went from Brooklands, to completing an apprenticeship, to now working at the Leighton- Linslade Sport Partnership. This was very inspiring for pupils to see what they could potentially achieve in the future.

The evening then moved on to celebrate the department successes. Brooklands ran over 70 sports clubs this year throughout the school day and have also entered county cups, National schools competitions, MKDons set tournaments, all the Leighton- Linslade Partnership competitions, and swimming galas. They also ran the huge district sports athletics competitions at Brooklands for the partnership; this was a huge success with all the pupils who attended having a great day.

Brooklands also had one pupil selected to be a football game changer for the area, well done to Ruby. James qualified for the National Cross-country finals. He is now one of the fastest boys in his age group.

Alongside all of this the school have trained 12 football activators and 31 sports leaders, ran four Boys to Move programmes, Girls Active, Active in Minds, boxing interventions, climbing wall rewards and introduced CrossFit to the curriculum.

Brooklands’ sports leaders have been out to 14 different events to help support local lower schools and what an amazing job they did. All 31 of these pupils completed their Sports Leaders level 1. The school has held two 12hr sponsored basketball events raising over £5000 and the whole school took part in the NSPCC childhood mile day raising over £500.

The evening then celebrated over 120 individual ‘players of the tournament’ winners who all received medals. Following this the school celebrated the 100% commitment awards. These awards were for pupils who have given everything to PE lessons even when they have found this difficult. Our winners were Yr 5- Ewan and Victoria, Yr 6- Oliver and Eloise, Yr 7- Alfie and Kayla and Yr 8- Grace and Jack.

Sports Achievement awards were then presented to pupils that have excelled in PE lessons, clubs and fixtures. This year's winners were: Yr 5- Stanley and Maggie, Yr 6- Ethan and Hannah, Yr 7- Megan and Elliot and Megan and Yr 8- Ben and Eva.

The rising star award went to a pupil that can find school hard but sport is their favourite thing to do. This is a pupil who has excelled in PE and has come so far personally - Kayden in Yr 5.

Team of the year went to the team that had the best result at the highest level and this went to the Yr 7 /8 girls and boys county handball teams.

The final award was Brooklands Sport Personality. This award was for the pupil who has excelled in sport throughout their time at Brooklands. This year Ben in Yr 8 was crowned Brooklands Sports Personality 2024 for his commitment to sport at Brooklands.

None of this would be possible without the support of the senior leadership team at Brooklands, parents/ careers/ all the staff at Brooklands, Active Beds, Leighton - Linslade Partnership and the YST. The biggest thank you has to go to the Brooklands PE team and all the staff that help at clubs and fixtures plus our amazing pupils.

Mrs Hodgson, Headteacher said ‘This was a wonderful evening celebrating so many pupils' successes in sport. I am so proud of everyone involved in the Brooklands Middle School community. It is a huge team effort for all these events to take place. A great way to end the academic year seeing so many pupils receive certificates, medals and trophies.’

1 . Brooklands 8th Sports Presentation Evening Ben- Brooklands Sports Personality Winner 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Brooklands 8th Sports Presentation Evening Rising Start Award Winner- Kayden Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Brooklands 8th Sports Presentation Evening Yr 5 100% Commitment Winner Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Brooklands 8th Sports Presentation Evening Yr 5 100% Commitment Winner Photo: Submitted Photo Sales