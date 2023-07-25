Bumper Leighton Buzzard Film Fest is welcoming entries from filmmakers in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire

Filmmakers who make the cut are invited on stage for a Q&A session. Image submitted.

The Leighton Buzzard Film Festival is returning to unite people from the wider region and capture the growing film scene, this summer.

LB Film Fest organisers are inviting budding film makers from Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, to submit their work to the festival by Tuesday August 1.

The growing event is in its second year after a successful and mostly sold-out debut last summer.

The festival, which runs from September 24 to October 1 in a number of venues, focuses on film screenings, coupled with a Q&A session.

The event also includes workshops for editing and lighting, talks with actors and filmmakers from the industry, networking and a 48-hour challenge.

Founder Lobke Van Eijk said: “We are really excited to open the festival up to a bigger local area. Last year we started from scratch, and we felt really supported by the local businesses we worked with and the audience we created. We received many positive replies which motivates us to do it again this year.

“We aim to bring together local creatives and filmmakers, create a space to showcase work made by local people to their community, and to celebrate and encourage creativity and collaboration between all generations. Between these generations there is so much knowledge and experience, that we’re encouraging people to share it with each other.”

Short films of up to 30 min, in the drama, documentary or experimental genres, will be considered, with around 15 slots available.