Cedars Upper School celebrates outstanding A Level results

Cedars Upper School is proud to announce an exceptional set of A Level results achieved by its Year 13 students this year.

The school is celebrating not only outstanding academic success but also the resilience, determination and positivity shown by the students throughout their time in Sixth Form.

There was an atmosphere of joy and celebration as students arrived to collect their results, with many securing places at their chosen universities, apprenticeships and employment opportunities. Smiles, cheers and emotional moments filled the school as students marked the end of one chapter and the exciting beginning of another.

Among those celebrating were Sophie Jacobs, who achieved three A* grades and will go on to study Biochemistry at the University of Bath; Lewis Jeans, who secured an A* and three As and will attend the University of Manchester to study Mathematics; and William Taylor who achieved an A* and two As and is heading to the University of Warwick to study Mathematics and Physics. Jack Blundell, who joined Cedars in Year 9, achieved an A* and two As and has accepted a place at the University of Exeter to study Accounting and Finance; and Samuel Fredrickson, who will be studying Aerospace Engineering at the University of Nottingham having achieved an A* and two As. These students represent just a few of the many success stories across the year group.

Students from Cedars Upper School were thrilled with their A Level achievements.

Mark Pantling, Head of Sixth Form, praised the commitment and perseverance of the students, saying: “These students have worked incredibly hard over the last few years and today is a real testament to their dedication and focus. We are immensely proud of every single one of them.” Headteacher Mark Gibbs echoed this pride and highlighted the support system that helped the students achieve their potential: “I am so proud of all of our students. Their results reflect not only academic excellence but also the strength of character they’ve developed during their time at Cedars. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for them, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship or the world of work. There were so many happy faces this morning - it was a privilege to witness. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff at Cedars, who have supported and inspired our students every step of the way.”

Cedars Upper School continues to be a place where students are nurtured, challenged and supported to achieve their very best. Today’s results are a fitting celebration of everything the Cedars community stands for.

Notable achievements from students this year:

Sophie Jacobs achieved all A*s in Biology, Chemistry, and Maths.

Jack Blundell achieved an A*in Business, and two As in Economics and Mathematics.

Samuel Fredrickson achieved an A* in Maths and two As in Computer Science and Physics.

Hibatullah Hassan achieved all As in Biology, Chemistry, and Psychology.

Lewis Jeans achieved an A* in Maths and all As in Chemistry, Further Maths, and Physics.

Ben Stunell achieved three Distinctions* in BTEC Business and Sports Studies.

William Taylor achieved an A* in Maths, and two As in Further Maths and Physics.

Charlotte Williamson achieved all As in Biology, Chemistry, and Maths.

Yuki Wu achieved a Distinction* in Digital Media, a Distinction in BTEC Business and an A in Health Studies.