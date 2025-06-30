Cedars Upper School Girls Crowned National Football Champions

Cedars Upper School is celebrating a historic sporting triumph after their U15 Girls Football Team were crowned national champions at the Sisters In Sport (SIS) U15 Girls National Cup Finals, held at the prestigious Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

The team delivered a flawless performance throughout Finals Day, starting with a confident 2-0 victory over Crompton School in the semi-finals. In the final, Cedars faced off against formidable opponents [team name to be inserted], and dominated the game from the outset. With relentless energy and teamwork, they scored twice in the first half and added three more goals after the break, securing a 5-0 win and a clean sheet across both matches. Rosie Raybould was awarded Player of the Final for her outstanding performance.

This marks a historic first for Cedars, who have participated in the competition for several years but had never progressed beyond the quarter-finals — until now.

The event’s location at Lilleshall, home to elite athletes from across the sporting spectrum, made the victory all the more memorable. Parents and supporters played their part, cheering the team on both in person and via the live stream.

Nicola Dunning, Head of PE at Cedars, expressed her pride:

“As a school and local community, we are immensely proud of this achievement. Over the past six years we have been building our girls’ football programme alongside our feeder school Linslade. To see the rewards of this work with this team winning a national title is testament not just to both schools’ PE teams, but also to our Luton Town Community Trust coaches and the strength and depth of our local clubs. These girls are a special group of players with real togetherness and drive — we’re excited to see what they achieve next.”

Headteacher Mark Gibbs added:

“I am incredibly proud of our girls and this remarkable achievement. Winning a national sporting title reflects the passion we have at Cedars for promoting sport and recognising the positive impact it has on our school community. This award not only celebrates the team’s talent and commitment, but also the culture of determination and unity that runs through Cedars. It’s a moment we will all remember.”

The team now looks ahead to future competitions with confidence — and a national title in hand.