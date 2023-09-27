Celebrating 4,000 years of service to children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The practitioners from the day nursery in Mentmore Road, joined 200 colleagues at a special dinner marking 15 years and over at the employee owned Childbase Partnership, a UK Great Place to Work and a Sunday Times Best Place to Work 2023.

In addition to a share in cash rewards totalling nearly £160,000 so far this year, marking long service achievements from 5 years upwards at the company, the partygoers also receive an extra week of annual leave in their milestone year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Claire Sawyer, celebrating 28 years’ service and a member of the Cedars team – one of 44 award-winning company nursery teams in England - the benefits go much deeper.

L-R: Caroline Hill, Diana Hawes, Sandra Maxwell, Claire Sawyer, Philippa Metcalfe and Jodie Parsons

“I love working with children and have stayed so long simply because as an employee-owned company we really do look after each other. The benefits are amazing, and I truly feel like a valued member of the team. I am proud of what we achieve together,” she said.

Emma Rooney, Chief Executive Officer at Childbase Partnership – employee-owned since 2017 with 44 award-winning day nurseries in England - described her long serving colleagues as standard-bearers’ for the company’s mission to deliver outstanding outcomes for over 6,000 children.

“You are role models, mentors and a source of inspiration and motivation to your colleagues company wide. I am immensely proud to work alongside each and every one of you and look forward to seeing all of the great things I know you will accomplish in the coming years,” she said.