Celebration for Leighton Buzzard nursery after dramatic improvement from 'inadequate' to 'good'

A day nursery in Leighton Buzzard is celebrating after improving from an ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries At Hedgeland, based at the community hall on Hornbeam Close, was rated as ‘good’ across the board after an inspection on March 26.

Just six months earlier, in October 2024, Ofsted inspectors had rated it as ‘inadequate’ in all areas. They set out a number of actions the nursery needed to carry out – and just a month later found that it had met them all.

And now inspectors are full of praise for the nursery – which they say is “welcoming” with children “safe and well cared for”.

The inspectors said: “Children are happy and settled across the nursery. Babies grow in confidence. They form strong bonds with their key person and regularly check in with them for comfort and reassurance when needed. Staff support children with their behaviour using a range of positive and appropriate strategies.”

The report added: “Changes to the leadership and management of the nursery are now being embedded and those with oversight have a clear and ambitious vision for the nursery. Staff feel valued in their roles. They have received training in various

areas of child development, as well as in the recently introduced changes to the curriculum.

"This has had a positive impact on their ability to provide children with opportunities that are relevant to their individual needs.

Mealtimes were singled out for praise as a “positive experience for all children”.

Meanwhle, “[s]taff interactions with children are purposeful and build on children's existing knowledge. The curriculum is focused on communication and language and providing children with the skills they need to move on to the next stage of their

learning successfully.”

Inspectors did have some areas where the school could improve even further.

The report noted: “Parents feel that their children are happy and safe at the nursery. Staff hold discussions with them, such as at parents' evenings and hold daily discussions at drop off and pick up times. However, not all parents feel fully informed about their child's time at nursery and the progress their children make.

“Outdoor learning opportunities are carefully considered for toddlers and preschool children. Staff plan activities based on children's interests and use what they know about children to provide engaging learning opportunities outside. However, provision outdoors for babies is currently not as strong.

“Children who have special educational needs and/or disabilities enjoy their time at the nursery. Staff know all of the children well and are aware of what areas children need more support with. While children who need additional support currently receive this, further work and training is needed to ensure that the support on offer is identified and implemented even more swiftly to minimise delays to the help children receive.”

Louisa Steele, senior nursery manager, said: “We are really proud of the progress we have made at Ashbourne Leighton Buzzard. Over the past six months, the team have been fully focussed on building on our strengths and creating an environment where children feel happy, safe and excited to learn. It is fantastic to see that work reflected in our latest Ofsted grading. We are proud of our nursery, and even more excited about what is ahead for the site and the community around us.”