Central Bedfordshire schools term times 2025/2026: All this year’s school holiday dates

As summer comes to an end, we’re sharing the term dates for the upcoming school year.

We’ve covered community, voluntary controlled and special schools across Central Bedfordshire for the new school year.

Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

There will also be five training days – but as schools can decide when to place them on the calendar, you should check with your school.

Autumn term 2025

Back to school – Monday, September 1

Half-term holiday – Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31

Term restarts – Monday, November 3

Term ends – Friday, December 19

Spring term 2026

Term starts – Monday, January 5

Half-term holiday – Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20

Term restarts – Monday, February 23

Term ends – Friday, March 27

Bank holidays – Friday, April 3, Monday, April 6 – schools are closed.

Summer term 2026

Term starts – Monday, April 13

Half-term holiday – Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29

Term restarts – Monday, 13 April

Term ends – Monday, July 20

Bank holidays – Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 25 – schools are closed

