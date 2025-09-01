Central Bedfordshire schools term times 2025/2026: All this year’s school holiday dates
We’ve covered community, voluntary controlled and special schools across Central Bedfordshire for the new school year.
Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
There will also be five training days – but as schools can decide when to place them on the calendar, you should check with your school.
Autumn term 2025
Back to school – Monday, September 1
Half-term holiday – Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31
Term restarts – Monday, November 3
Term ends – Friday, December 19
Spring term 2026
Term starts – Monday, January 5
Half-term holiday – Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20
Term restarts – Monday, February 23
Term ends – Friday, March 27
Bank holidays – Friday, April 3, Monday, April 6 – schools are closed.
Summer term 2026
Term starts – Monday, April 13
Half-term holiday – Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29
Term restarts – Monday, 13 April
Term ends – Monday, July 20
Bank holidays – Monday, May 4 and Monday, May 25 – schools are closed
> While the start of a new school year can be an exciting time, it can also bring added pressure and worries for the future – especially straight after receiving exam results.
If you are a parent, carer or someone working with young people, support is available. The Everything OK? website and Central Bedfordshire’s mental health pages offer advice, resources, and links to local and national services.