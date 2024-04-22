Chief Scout Bear Grylls congratulates Emma James from Leighton Buzzard on gaining top scout award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Megan Hines in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Chief Scout, Bear Gryllssaid ‘I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King’s and Queen’s Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Emma has demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.’

Bedfordshire Scouts at Windsor

Young people such as Emma will have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life. Emma,who is one of the last Queen’s Scouts said ‘I am so proud to have gained my Queen’s Scout Award. I have been in Scouts since I was a Beaver and worked through all of the top awards and now have the highest award I can get. I have had an adventure canoeing down the River Severn for my expedition and have been able to develop my ballet skills too. Participating in the award has really helped to build my confidence and has demonstrated that if I set my mind to something I can do my utmost to achieve it!’

Scout Ambassador and Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields who was also in attendance said, ‘A huge congratulations to Emma from Leighton Buzzard, on achieving her Queen’s Scout Award - the pinnacle achievement in Scouts. Emma has reached the end of an incredible journey where they have demonstrated kindness, courage and commitment. She’s helped other people, supported her local community, tested her limits and learned new skills along the way. Their Scout spirit shines so bright today here at our annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle, one of the true highlights of the Scout year. Emma is one of our leaders of the future and it’s humbling and inspiring to be alongside her on such a special day.’