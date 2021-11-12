Consultation launched on proposed change to Leighton Middle School admissions criteria

Central Bedfordshire Council has launched a six-week consultation on a proposed change to the admissions criteria for Leighton Middle School. If approved, the changes will come into effect for the 2023/24 school year.

School places are typically allocated in a particular order of priority. The council is asking the public to choose between two proposed models - whether to keep the current Leighton Middle School admissions model or move to the admissions supported model where children who attend two feeder schools (in this case, Pulford C of E Lower and The Mary Bassett Lower School), are added to its admissions policy.

Cllr Sue Clark, Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: “Two proposed admissions models are detailed in our consultation document, and we are asking for the public’s thoughts on the model they would like to see adopted by Leighton Middle School.

Leighton Middle School (Google)

“No other changes are being proposed for community and voluntary controlled schools in the area, so admission arrangements for the academic year 2023/24 will remain the same as last year for these schools. The only change we are consulting on is the change to Leighton Middle School’s criteria.”