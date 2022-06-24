Cottesloe students in Wing unearth the big stories!

Former University of Buckingham journalism student Samantha Carmichael with pupils

Wing Unitary Councillor Diana Blamires, who is a former national newspaper journalist, arranged the session with former and current University of Buckingham journalism students and assistant head Simon Wilson.

The 30 Year 7s had to source stories by looking at noticeboards, talking to staff and going on the school website. They had to choose editors for each of the three "newsrooms" and delegate tasks in an editorial conference. They worked to a word limit and completed the papers by deadline including choosing headlines and placing pictures.

Three "newspapers" were then printed and prizes awarded for best scoop, best newspaper design, best teamwork and best masthead.

Some of pupils' work

Cllr Blamires said: "I was bowled over by how many stories the children unearthed. One news team cleverly described how a teacher who is a champion weightlifter ‘can lift the weight of a grizzly bear’ because he's so strong. Others picked out great hard news stories such as the first sports day in two years due to Covid.

"The quality was exceptionally high and there are definitely a number of budding young reporters. Move over Fleet Street, Cottesloe's the place to be!"

Simon said: "It was amazing. There was such a buzz and it was such a brilliant thing to do. The feedback from students was hugely positive."

Former University of Buckingham journalism student Samantha Carmichael, who went on to be a radio presenter and who now works in public affairs, and current student Huelya Finnigan led a group each, with Diana leading the third group and Simon helping all groups.