Dagnall school described as a happy and inclusive place to be in latest OFSTED report

Following an Ofsted inspection on the 24th and 25th of January 2024, Dagnall Church of England School has been continued to be judged as ‘Good.’

The report noted what a happy and inclusive school it is, stating that pupils ‘exude warmth and kindness.’ It goes on to recognise how well the children are supported by staff in developing an understanding of their own emotions and how this ensures that the children behave really well in lessons with a ‘calm and purposeful attitude’ around the school.

The report goes on to praise the children’s love of books and the priority the school places on reading. It is clear from the way the children spoke animatedly about books and the way that they can open their eyes to different worlds and different experiences that this enjoyment and power of reading is felt by children across the school.

It was lovely that the inspectors were able to see what we see every day; inquisitive, happy, caring children enjoying their learning writing that ‘no time is wasted in early years.’ Children are focused on their learning and are ‘highly engaged’. They are supported by staff who expertly use questions to deepen children’s understanding.

Changes have been made to the curriculum provision and the ambition of the updates is clear to see with ‘planning across all subjects identifying the important knowledge pupils need to know and remember.’

Whilst there has been a period of change at Dagnall, with it growing to be a through primary school from Nursery to Year 6, as well as with new staff this year- inspectors were able to see that the school is firmly rooted in the community and that all stakeholders value this. The report goes on to say that ‘leaders have ensured that the school is one community and works together to improve further.’

Staff are positive about the school and the journey of improvement. There is a strong culture of sharing and helping each other which permeates throughout the school. As a result, ‘changes positively impact pupils.’

The Head Teacher of Dagnall Church of England School commented, ‘ The report summarises the journey that the school has been on and the hard work the staff have put into ensuring children have a school in which they can feel proud- we know that we are proud of them.’