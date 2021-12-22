Edlesborough school report shows it's on the right track

A village primary school has turned itself around after a damning Ofsted report two years ago.

Edlesborough School was rated as inadequate in an inspection in January 2020.

As part of its bid to improve it joined the Knowledge Schools Trust (KST), which has three “Outstanding” primary schools in London.

And a self commissioned review carried out by a trained HM inspector in November 2021 has found the school on High Street, Edlesborough, to be 'solidly good'.

The school became an academy in June 2020 and converted in November 2020 and renamed Edlesborough Primary Academy. The school has received extensive support from the trust including an updated curriculum, leadership training and support, and an improved behaviour policy. As part of the trust’s improvement plan for Edlesborough Primary Academy, KST commissioned an independent external inspection to evaluate the school.

Laura Lund, Executive Head (of Primaries) at KST outlined the vision of the school, saying: “The vision for Edlesborough Primary Academy is to become an outstanding school. We know that is something we are able to provide for the children within our trust because we have achieved that outcome successfully in our other primary schools. This is not just about an Ofsted judgement, it’s about ensuring that the children have the best quality provision that we are able to provide.”

The review highlighted the improvement journey Edlesborough Primary Academy has been on since joining the trust. Among the highlights was: “There is a clear vision of what they need to do to improve and how they are going to achieve this.” — “They now have the tools needed as a result of support from the trust.” — “The school is going from strength to strength. The school is focused on outcomes, the curriculum is now scaffolded and pupils want to learn." — “Huge changes [are happening], staff are on board and school is going from strength to strength… it’s a cohesive team who will drive the school forward.” — “Staff are being supported effectively to deliver the new curriculum and the rewriting of the feed back policy has supported this process by reducing teacher work load. Teachers enthuse and engage pupils well and foster enthusiasm for learning within purposeful learning environments.” — “Curriculum changes positive since take over.