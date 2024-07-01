Election fever hits Vandyke Upper School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the build up to the 4th July general election, Vandyke students have taken part in a mock election.

Vandyke Upper School’s cohort of A-Level politics students have led an engaging mock election process in the school. The students produced an informative and thoroughly researched assembly, which was delivered to all year groups, and have subsequently led the mock election days. The assembly focused on explaining the purpose of elections, how the electoral system in the UK works and emphasising the importance of voting in an era of ever declining political participation, especially amongst the younger generations.

The manifestos of the five main political parties standing in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard were then explained and broken into various areas of policy to give students a clear idea of who they could vote for in the mock election.

At the resulting mock elections, turnout was pleasing at 65% on average per year group. There was a real buzz of interest and enthusiasm, with lots of discussion amongst a clearly engaged group of students, many of whom both voted and canvassed others to do so. A-Level students ran the polling stations, took the electoral register and carried out the counts to simulate the process expertly.

While most current Vandyke students are likely to miss out on voting in a general election for the next five years, the process has helped students engage in the issues that affect them, see how the election process works and fostered a deeper interest in the political world that affects us all.