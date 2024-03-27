Elm Lodge Care Home launches ‘Move and Groove’ initiative with School Sports Partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every Thursday afternoon, Elm Lodge transforms into a vibrant hub of activity, with students meticulously planning and delivering a variety of activities and exercises tailored for the residents.

Under the dedicated guidance of PE teachers Rachel Spendelow and Mykel Moodie, these young leaders are making a remarkable difference. The initiative, currently set for a 5-week run, has already garnered widespread acclaim and joy from residents, their families, and the care team, paving the way for its potential long-term integration into the Lodge’s weekly schedule.

The feedback is unanimously positive, with relatives and staff noting the tangible joy and engagement amongst the residents. The students, too, are finding great fulfilment in their roles. Mykel Moodie highlights the students’ enjoyment in organising and delivering the exercises, which has become a highlight of their week.

Rachel Spendelow observes a heartening growth in the students’ confidence, with each session at Elm Lodge marking a step forward in their journey as compassionate leaders.

Activity Coordinator Talia Greaves reflects on the immediate impact of the ‘Move and Groove’ initiative, stating, "The transformation in the atmosphere of Elm Lodge on the days the students are here is electric. They bring such a positive energy that resonates throughout our home, and it’s beautiful to see the intergenerational interactions unfold."