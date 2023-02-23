Ex-Luton Town keeper cuts ribbon on Leighton Buzzard school's new 3G football pitch

A brand new, state-of-the-art sports facility was officially opened at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard today (Thursday).

The new 3G football pitch was made possible thanks to investment from the Premier League, the FA, the Football Foundation and Central Beds Council.

After netting a £700,000 grant from the Football Foundation and further contribution from Central Beds Council, work began in September with the pitch handed over in January and already fully in use by the school and wider community.

The new pitch at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard

The facility extends opportunities for training and development of football in the town, especially for young people, girls and boys.

Tim Carroll, Vandyke headteacher, said: “This is a marvellous facility that further enhances sporting opportunity in our school and for the wider community. It is a delight to see students enjoying using the pitch and in the evenings and at weekends members of the public through local clubs making full use of it. Today’s official opening was a lovely occasion. Many thanks to Leighton Town coaches for providing a great coaching session for boys’ and girls’ teams to mark the occasion.”

Head of PE at Vandyke, Lee Turney, said: “It is a fantastic facility that supports physical activity and helps involve even more young people in getting active and playing sport. It helps strengthen still further our links with local football clubs.”

Former Vandyke student and ex-Luton Town, Southampton, Sunderland and Ipswich Town goalkeeper Kelvin Davies came back to the school and cut the ribbon on the new pitch.

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “We are delighted that Vandyke’s new pitch is now open after receiving Football Foundation investment. Good quality facilities support the health of local people and communities, which is why we are investing in projects like this across the country with funding provided by the Premier League, The FA, Government and Sport England.”

The Football Foundation is the largest sports charity in the UK.

It champions and supports fair access to quality football facilities for everyone, regardless of gender, race, disability or place.