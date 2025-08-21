Excellent GCSE results achieved by students at Cedars Upper School

Among the many individual successes, we would like to highlight a few outstanding achievements. Alex Caunt achieved a full suite of grade 9s across all subjects including an A in Ad Maths, while Zoha Alvi, Luke Blundell, Dania Norley, Jessica Naylor and Erin Horsfield made exceptional progress to secure a raft of top grades across all of their subjects.

Executive Headteacher Mark Gibbs said: “I am extremely proud of this year’s GCSE results. They are a testament to the hard work, focus and determination of our students and the unwavering support of their teachers and families. These results reflect the strong values and culture of achievement we champion at Cedars.”

Rachel Neal, Head of Year 11, added: “I am very, very pleased with the results this year. This group of students has consistently demonstrated a culture of excellence throughout their time at Cedars and these outcomes are incredibly well deserved. I’m so excited to see what they go on to achieve in their A-Levels and beyond.”

Umara Qureshi, Head of School, also expressed her gratitude: “We’d like to thank our parents and carers for their continued support and commitment throughout their child’s journey. We wish the very best of luck to those students who are moving on to new opportunities – they will always remain part of the Cedars community.”

We look forward to welcoming many of our students back into the Sixth Form and can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “Congratulations to the Year 11 students receiving their GCSE results today. The progress you have all made is impressive, and I hope you are able to celebrate this milestone.

Being part of Chiltern Learning Trust means educating and inspiring our students, which our dedicated team of teachers, staff, and school community do every day. I wish all the Year 11s the very best as they continue their studies, whether that be in Sixth Form, college, or another education pathway.”

1 . Contributed GCSE success at Cedars Upper School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Student success at Cedars Upper School Photo: Submitted Photo Sales