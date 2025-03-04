Free green skills training offered by The Bedford College Group

As part of Colleges Week 2025, The Bedford College Group are highlighting the work they are doing to make a positive impact on the planet by offering free Green Skills training packages to people living in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each of the individual courses can be studied online so learners can study at their own pace in their own homes. There are four courses available covering Green Skills and Careers, Decarbonisation, Green Energy and Green Heating.

Green Skills and Careers aims to make it easier for job seekers to navigate this growing aspect of the domestic economy, and provide a comprehensive overview of environmental sustainability in 2024 and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Decarbonisation package aims to teach learners how to measure and calculate carbon footprints and how to capture and prevent carbon from entering the atmosphere. It will provide the current and future workforce the knowledge and confidence to navigate this field with confidence and clarity.

Connolly Building for Modern Methods at Bedford College.

Green Energy aims to provide a clearer understanding of EV technology and a comprehensive overview of battery energy storage system fundamentals. The training also looks at how to master the basics of commercial and domestic EV charging.

The final package, Green Heating, aims to support HVAC industry professionals upskill to keep pace with a constantly evolving industry of green heating. It covers a comprehensive breakdown of heat pump technology and familiarity with the emerging hydrogen economy.

Robin Webber-Jones, Executive Director of Curriculum said: “As part of Colleges Week, each day will focus on one specific mission with Tuesday’s mission being ‘Become a green energy superpower’. We have won awards for our commitment to decarbonisation and sustainability across the Group and part of our mission is to be able to offer accessible green skills training to people of all ages giving them the opportunity to train, retrain and upskill into green careers. By helping people improve their green skills and sustainability knowledge they can make a positive impact on the planet and open up new career opportunities.”

To book the free online courses and for mor information check out the website: https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/green-skills/