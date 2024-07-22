Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer doesn't mean children relying on free school meals will have to go without

Almost 25% of English pupils are eligible for free school meals during the term time.

Government-funded ‘holiday clubs’ are one option which can help to make up the difference during the summer holidays.

Families may also be entitled to extra grocery vouchers.

Working parents may be able to get some of their childcare costs paid back too.

While schoolchildren are likely thrilled at the impending summer holidays, they might not be quite so welcome for parents feeling the squeeze of the cost of living crisis.

In most parts of England, the six-week summer holiday period kicks off later this week, on Thursday (25 July). But according to government data from the 2023/24 school year, some 2.1 million children are eligible to get free meals at school - nearly one-in-four pupils. Low income families can often rely on these, and the holidays can leave them in the lurch.

Luckily, families who find themselves struggling are actually eligible for a whole raft of different support measures when the holidays come around. These usually come via the local council, which means how different programmes are rolled out or the exact amount of support you’re able to get may vary depending on where you live.

Here’s some of the help parents might be able to get:

The holiday activities and food programme

The government-funded holiday activities and food (HAF) programme provides healthy meals, enriching activities, and free childcare places to children from low-income families during the school holiday periods. These holiday clubs are specifically aimed at primary school-aged children who receive free school meals, although may be open to some other families as well.

This year, 153 different local authorities have rolled out a HAF programme - meaning it should be available for most families living in England. You will, however, still need to register your child for a space in the programme with your council. Although each area runs its holiday clubs slightly differently, the government advises they run for at least four hours a day, four days a week.

Children who attend these holiday clubs will be provided with at least one healthy and nutritious meal while they are there. They’ll also have the opportunity to take part in different activities and experiences, which can include things like swimming, putting on a play, or visiting a city farm. They will also have the opportunity to play and socialise with other children their own age.

There's a lot of different support available for struggling families during the school holidays too (Photo: National World/Getty/Adobe Stock)

Food vouchers

The government also gives councils money to hand out to families in need of some extra help via the Household Support Fund (HSF). This scheme also varies region by region, but for many some of it is allocated to sending out grocery vouchers to families already registered to receive free school meals for their kids

Families already registered typically don’t need to do anything, and these will be paid out automatically. But if you’ve had a sudden change in circumstances, you should let your council know right away - and they may still be able to register you for the extra help.

How much these vouchers are worth depends on what your local authority has decided. In the Devon County Council area, for example, families receive a voucher to the value of £15 per week of the school holiday to help pay for groceries to replace the meals they would have had during the school day. They can only be used on food, and can be redeemed at Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi, Iceland, M&S Food or Waitrose.

Claiming back cash for other holiday childcare

Under the government’s Universal Credit scheme, parents who need to pay for childcare while they work can claim back up to 85% of their costs - which can make an enormous difference to working families who may not be eligible for some other government benefits.

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed this payment, which targets families where both parents are working, includes holiday clubs, as well as after-school clubs and breakfast clubs during term time.

The amount you can be paid back per month is, however, capped at £1,014 for one child and £1,739 for two or more. Still, over the six-week school holidays this can come out to more than £1,500 for one child, making it definitely worthwhile for families to explore.

You’ll need to provide documentation proving how much you are paying, and you’ll also need to be using a registered childcare provider. This money is usually paid back to parents after the fact, but the government does have some flexibility to help with the upfront cost of childcare for those who cannot afford to pay under its Flexible Support Fund.

