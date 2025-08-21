GCSE celebrations at Vandyke Upper School

Leah Ferguson-Moore, Headteacher, said, “It is a pleasure to see so many happy and smiling students who thoroughly deserve their successes today. Students’ continued hard work and determination has led to strong grades which have opened up an exciting array of choices for their futures. All the staff at Vandyke are incredibly proud of them.

“Every grade today opens a new chapter and leads our young people to their next steps and we wish them every success in their journeys to sixth form, college or apprenticeships. Thank you to all our families for their continued support and encouragement over the past three years. Today is also a wonderful experience for school staff who have supported students throughout their time with us at Vandyke with exceptional teaching and pastoral care. Congratulations to all our students. We look forward to hearing about all your future accomplishments.”

Katrina Rhoden, Director of Year 11, said, “The cohort have been fabulous to work with over the past three years and it has been a real privilege to see their growth in maturity and confidence. Along the way, they’ve faced challenges, laughed with friends, supported each other when they have needed it, overcome setbacks, and achieved both in the classroom and outside of it – this will carry our young people forward wherever life takes them.

“I am incredibly proud of their achievements and the wonderful young adults they have become. Their positive attitude, enthusiasm and great sense of humour will take them far in life and I wish them all the best in their next steps.”

These are just a few of the wonderful success stories:

Olivia Olleson is one of many students who will be staying on to study A Levels at Vandyke. Her incredible results included six grade 9s and four grade 8s. “I’m really pleased with my results, although I’ll admit I’m surprised at some!” she said. “I’m really happy that all the hard work as paid off.” Olivia will be studying Art, History and Maths next year.

Eddie McMonagle will also be celebrating with his family later, having achieved incredible results including four 9s and five 8s. He said, “I’m very happy, especially with my Physics grade. My maths and science teachers have been really supportive over the last two years.” Eddie is continuing his Maths and science studies in Sixth Form.

Melike Dagdalen achieved fantastic results, including a 9 and seven 8s. She said, “I’m most proud of my maths result, but I’m happy with everything really.” She will be staying on for Sixth Form studies at Vandyke, and has chosen PE, Maths, Psychology and Biology.

Ewan Gothard was delighted with his results, which included two 9s and five 8s. “Science was my most unexpected result,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time at Vandyke so far, and am looking forward to starting Sixth Form in September.” Ewan has applied to study Maths, Biology, Geography and PE at Vandyke.

Twins Manogna and Aneesh Chamarthy both achieved exceptional results, with multiple grade 9 and 8 results between them. Their parents were incredibly proud of their achievements and they will be celebrating with a family meal out this evening. Both of them will be joining Vandyke Sixth Form in September. Manogna plans to study English, Law, Psychology and Maths, whilst Aneesh will be studying Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Josh Foley and his family were thrilled with his results, as he received higher than predicted grades across the board. Josh particularly enjoyed English and Music at GCSE. He’s worked incredibly hard over the past two years, and he said, “The sun always shines through the darkest of storms. Keep your head up.” Josh’s subject choices for Sixth Form include Law and Sport.

Astrid Booth will also be staying on for Sixth Form at Vandyke, having received fantastic grades including a 9 and four 8s. She was very happy with her results, surprised at some of them, but acknowledged that, “the revision certainly paid off!” She plans to study Biology, Law, English Literature and Psychology next year.

Mario Sakrabani-Vinas said he was very relieved it’s all over! He achieved fantastic grades including a 9 and seven 8s. He said, “I’m happy I got the grades to do the A-Level options I’ve chosen for next year.” Mario will be focusing on STEM subjects in Sixth Form, with options including Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

Adam Ogun was delighted with his results – as were his family! He said, “I’m really glad the hard work paid off,” as he opened his envelope to reveal fantastic results including a 9 and five 8s. Adam is looking forward to starting Sixth Form in September, where he will be studying Economics, Maths, Geography and Law.