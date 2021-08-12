GCSEs: Cottesloe School in Wing proud of results after 'extremely challenging time'

Year 11 students were welcomed into The Cottesloe School this morning to collect their long-awaited GCSE results.

The Wing school says it is delighted with pupils' achievements after so much hard work was put in.

A spokesman said: "This has been an extremely challenging time for the students following two years of disruption to face-to-face learning.

Cottesloe GCSEs 2021

"We are extremely proud of all the results and their 'Cottesloe Character' has really shown through."

Some of the main headline figures include: 82% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in English and Maths; 59% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths; the average grade across the best eight subjects came out at over a grade 5 for all students.

The school says notable individual achievements include: Harry Murgatroyd six 9s, two 8s and a 7; Isobel Parker three 9s, four 8s and two 7s; Hamzah Hussan two 9s, six 8s and a 7; Tallulah Cotgrave five 7s, 9 PE and three 6s; Marcus Henry three 9s, Distinction* in Business, an 8, two 7s, two 6s; Connor Edwards-Keay two 9s, an 8, three 7s, Distinction * in Business and two 6s.

