GCSEs: So many success stories at Cedars Upper in Linslade

Cedars Upper School in Linslade says it is celebrating a superb set of GCSE results today following on from celebrations over A-Level achievements earlier this week.

Steven Palmer, headteacher at Cedars Upper School, said: "I am so happy for this group of students who have worked tirelessly over the past two years and never lost their focus despite so many challenges and disruptions to their learning. They have been so committed to their studies and embraced every opportunity despite missing out on so many aspects of school life.

“Their teachers and staff have been amazing and worked unbelievably hard to support their classes and I want to thank all parents and carers for their support throughout what has been such a challenging time.

Theo Jackson, Cedars GCSEs

“We have many success stories to celebrate and we look forward to welcoming many students back to our Sixth Form and wish those moving on elsewhere every success for the future. The students at the school, as with all GCSE students across the country fully deserve these grades and should be very proud of themselves.”

Some notable successes were Vedasree Ballari, Kieran Collins, Soyun Jung, Georgie King, Sam Mackay, Zayne Mahey, Joseph Marsh, Hannah Walton, Theo Jackson and Hannah Woolsey who all received a set of Grades at 9,8 and 7.

Vedasree Ballari said: “I am very happy with my results. I worked hard in difficult circumstances and I am looking forward to studying physics, maths, chemistry and further maths as I got a 9 in all of those.”

Soyun Jung who achieved seven 9s, two 8s and an A said: “I am really relieved. I am studying psychology, maths, chemistry and further maths at Cedars Sixth Form next year. The school has really helped me with the stress and my work to achieve my target grades.”

Soyun Jung, Cedars GCSEs

Theo Jackson achieved eight 9s, one 8 and an A and said: “After two years of hard work and endless exams, I am happy to see that I have achieved what I thought I deserved. It is good that I can stay at Sixth Form to study chemistry, maths, biology and physics. I would like to thank all of my teachers for their hard work.”

Georgie King said: “I have done better than I expected and I am really happy with my results. I am looking forward to Sixth Form and want to thank my teachers for their hard work over the last two years.”

Sam Mackay said: “I'm very pleased with my results. The school has been brilliant so it is fantastic I can continue studying maths, further maths, computer science and physics next year.”

Vedasree Ballari, Cedars GCSEs